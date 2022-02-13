Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 349,303 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Fidelity National Financial worth $127,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.