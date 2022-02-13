Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,845 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.96% of UniFirst worth $118,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNF stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $176.27 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

