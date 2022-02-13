Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,564 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.96% of Primerica worth $118,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Primerica by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.78 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

