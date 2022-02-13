Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of AutoZone worth $123,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $161,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,949.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,004.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,808.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,143.00 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

