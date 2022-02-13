Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.58% of Cirrus Logic worth $121,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

