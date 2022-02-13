Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.03% of Exponent worth $119,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $12,542,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Exponent by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.