Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.03% of Exponent worth $119,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $12,542,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Exponent by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

