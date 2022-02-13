Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.11% of Power Integrations worth $126,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.