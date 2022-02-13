Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.40% of CBIZ worth $124,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.