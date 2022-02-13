Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.96% of Provident Financial Services worth $126,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

