Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $118.90 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.26% of Newell Brands worth $118,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

