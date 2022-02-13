Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.15 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $119,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTS opened at $141.24 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $178.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.