Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $121.31 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of DISH Network worth $121,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DISH opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
