Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $122.01 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Monster Beverage worth $122,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $415,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 130.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,852.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of MNST opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

