Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.15 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of News worth $123,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of News by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NWSA stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.