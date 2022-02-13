Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $124.79 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.66% of Autoliv worth $124,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.69 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.