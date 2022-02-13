Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.54 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.22% of AXIS Capital worth $125,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXS opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

