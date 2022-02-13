Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.96 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of Crown worth $125,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

