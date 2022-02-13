Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $126.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.57% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $126,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

