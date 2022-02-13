Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $126.69 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of United Airlines worth $126,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in United Airlines by 68.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

UAL stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.