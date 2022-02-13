Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127.81 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $127,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

