Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127.99 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,563,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 631,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.72% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $127,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

