Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $129.60 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.31% of WSFS Financial worth $129,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 223.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 179,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 122,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 122,705 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $4,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

