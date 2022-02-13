Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.88% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $123,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $203,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

