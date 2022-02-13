Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.29% of Valvoline worth $129,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 322.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

