Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Ross Stores worth $126,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $504,204,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

