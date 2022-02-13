Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Amcor worth $123,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.59 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

