Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Barrick Gold worth $127,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

