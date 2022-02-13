Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Kilroy Realty worth $126,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

