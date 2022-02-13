Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $122,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $200,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

