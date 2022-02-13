Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of EastGroup Properties worth $125,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $193.07 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

