Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.44% of Rogers worth $120,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth about $8,394,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Rogers by 8.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rogers by 25.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Shares of ROG opened at $272.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.52 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

