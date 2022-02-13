Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 158,191 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.12% of Knowles worth $123,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 29.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

KN opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.