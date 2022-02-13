Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,144 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.77% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $119,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

