Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,678 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 868,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.98% of Omnicell worth $128,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $598,000.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL opened at $154.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

