Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,449 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.98% of Murphy USA worth $127,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18,863.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 153,737 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.49. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

