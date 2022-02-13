Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,512 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.05% of Boise Cascade worth $128,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Boise Cascade by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $85.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.