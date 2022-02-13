Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 86,997 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,074,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.19% of Patterson Companies worth $122,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

