Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.95% of ManTech International worth $121,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MANT shares. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

