Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $126,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

