Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.36% of MYR Group worth $123,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $121.22.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

