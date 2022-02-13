DMScript (DMST) One Day Volume Hits $131.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $86,286.57 and approximately $131.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.73 or 0.06817999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,060.65 or 0.99824607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048813 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.