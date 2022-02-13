Donut Achieves Market Capitalization of $368,135.66 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $368,135.66 and approximately $3,425.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.06810457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,755.13 or 0.99667264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

