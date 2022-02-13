DREP [old] 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded flat against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001199 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037261 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00105164 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
DREP [old] Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
DREP [old] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.
