Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

NYSE DRE opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

