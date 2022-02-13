DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,083 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of DuPont de Nemours worth $64,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

