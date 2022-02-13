e-Money Price Reaches $0.92 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $18.21 million and $692,323.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.79 or 0.06793436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,716.67 or 0.99936635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048236 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.