Eaton Vance Management Purchases 624 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of DexCom worth $71,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,009,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,102,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $420.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.61 and a 200-day moving average of $532.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.