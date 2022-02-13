eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 72.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $7.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00298877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

