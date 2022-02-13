ECOMI (OMI) Price Down 13.7% This Week

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ECOMI has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $2.79 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003950 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

OMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

