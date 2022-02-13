Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ekso Bionics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $32.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

